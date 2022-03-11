The Town Hall stands tall for Ukraine

‘Ukraine Fundraising Fiesta’ is the creation of Mani Wotany, who runs a number of Salsa and Kizomba dance nights across the UK.

Mani, known more commonly in the dance community as Mani Muchasalsa, has been holding dance events across the country for 22 years, particularly in the Midlands.

He has run several charity fundraisers in response to international crises, such as a dance event for Haiti which raise £8,000, and one for the Philippines which raised £15,000.

Sutton Coldfield Town Hall, which has been displaying Ukrainian national colours on its clock tower lighting in support of the war-torn country, was a natural choice for the promoter as a partner, as it hosts two large sprung dancefloors across two rooms.

Salsa dancing was developed by Cubans and Puerto Ricans living in New York in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Kizomba originated in Angola and was inspired by African musical influences including semba and the fast carnival style of zouk.

Spaces for the event on Friday, April 15, are limited, and at only £12, tickets are likely to sell out.

Organisers urge people to visit www.suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com for event details.