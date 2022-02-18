MasterChef moving to Birmingham as BBC pledges to create more Midland jobs

Dan Lee, the MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2021, with BBC Director General Tim Davie

The move will see all MasterChef series being made at the brand-new Digbeth Loc. Studios complex from 2024.

MasterChef producer Shine TV's multi-series deal means the production will move out of London for the first time since 2001.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, said: “We said we would create jobs and investment, bringing decision-making and productions to the West Midlands as part of our Across the UK plans.

"Moving one of our biggest programme brands shows we are making that a reality. This is great news for Birmingham and the BBC.”

MasterChef has consistently been the BBC’s highest rating cookery show over the past five years and the latest series had its highest rating launch since 2017.

All MasterChef series will be made at the Digbeth studio from 2024, including the professional, celebrity and young chef shows.

Kate Phillips, director of BBC Entertainment, said: “MasterChef is one of the BBC’s biggest Entertainment shows and today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to the brand and the city of Birmingham.

"It’s an exciting new chapter and its move to one of the UK’s youngest and most diverse cities will provide many opportunities in the area to support an already thriving production sector.”

Lucinda Hicks, the CEO of Banijay UK, which owns Shine TV, is excited for the employment opportunities the move will bring to the region.

She said: "We are delighted to be taking our incredible production to Birmingham. Not only is it one of the most creatively exciting and culinary diverse regions in country, but it is also on the cusp of being a major TV production centre again.

"Having a multi-series, returning show like MasterChef made in the Midlands will provide a multitude of local roles, training and development opportunities, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the TV industry of the future.”

The BBC has also launched a new apprentice hub in the second city, where in the first year up to 50 apprentices will be placed with employers in the region’s creative industries.

Mr Davie said: “Together with our partners in the region, we want to build a talent pipeline. We want to produce the skills that will support and sustain the BBC for years to come while developing the growing creative sector in the West Midlands.

“It is a pilot for now and if successful we will roll it out around the country. But where better to test it than Europe’s youngest and most diverse city.”