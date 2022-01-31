Grand piano purchase made for Birmingham Symphony Hall

David Austin Grey selects the new grand piano

Hall trust bosses have hand picked a Steinway Model D instrument for orchestras, concert pianists to play when they visit and to inspire homegrown talent.

B:Music, the music charity responsible for both the symphony hall and Birmingham Town Hall, purchased a new nine-foot long, with a high gloss ebony finish was acquired from the renowned manufacturer's selection room in London.

The £152,400 cost of acquiring the grand piano including VAT was covered by grants from the Foyle Foundation, Backstage Trust and the Saintbury Trust as well as the trust reserves.

Trust chief executive Nick Reed said: “I believe it is a worthy investment befitting B:Music’s internationally recognised music programme and the guests who use our halls. This concert grand piano will be with us for many years to come.”

“At present, Symphony Hall offers orchestras, concert pianists and performing artists the use of two 1991 Steinway Model D Concert Grand Pianos or a 2007 model.

"However, for concert pianos to present the highest sound quality, they should ideally be replaced every five to seven years. Ours are 14 and 30-year-old.

"Unfortunately, the age and stability of these instruments also means that we are unable to offer the pitch changes that are often requested by European orchestras. Therefore, it was of high priority that B:Music were able to address this situation.

The piano was selected by city based musician David Austin Grey who tried out five before a final decision was made.

The investment in a new piano followed the recent expansion of performance space at the hall.