Cinderella and other Christmas events taking place in Sutton Coldfield

Nate Wallace and Jessica Neill, both seated, and fellow members of the juvenile ensemble, look forward their performances in Cinderella at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

The seven-piece cast, directed by Colin Blumenau of The Production Exchange, will be joined by an ensemble of 14 young local performers, chosen in auditions in September.

The shows, starting on December 7, will include some matinee performances ideal for senior groups, educational groups and home schooled children, as well as public shows at weekends and during the holidays.

Staff creative coordinator Hannah Matthews has been working with BMet students, The UP Creative Community and local makers to create Russian room dressings for the bar. Local crafts and arts volunteers who want to help make and install the front of house scenery should contact Hannah@suttoncold fieldtownhall.com

Producers The Production Exchange has chosen 14 young local singer/dancer/actors to support the seven professional adult cast.

Although some of the young performers have appeared there in panto in previous years, additional talent emerged in recent auditions, with new faces, both boys and girls, appearing in two teams in alternate performances.

Among the adult cast announcements are Elizabeth Robin in the title role, Annabelle Brown as the Fairy Godmother, Ben Pullman as Ugly sister Gretchen and Anna Tolputt as Grimallova the Wicked Stepmother.

Back by popular demand are Matthew Bugg as Ugly sister Griselda and Ben Boskovic as Prince Charming. Birmingham based CiCi Howells will play Buttons, having played the venue in early 2020 as the lead vocalist in the ‘Singalong Power Rock’ show.

Tickets are available via www.suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com or by calling the box office on 0121 296 9543.

CHRISTMAS AT HOLY TRINITY

At Holy Trinity Parish Church, Sutton Coldfield, the build up to Christmas is underway throughout December.

Though Covid is still around they will be trying to have all their usual seasonal services.

There’s plenty to choose from including Christingle at 4pm on Sunday, December 5, making Christingles and supporting the Children’s Society

A Toy Service will be held at 10am on Sunday, December 12, collecting toys for Birmingham Community Children’s Centre

Blue Christmas is at 4pm on Sunday, December 12 – a reflective time for people who find Christmas celebrations difficult.

Candlelit Carols will take place at 6.30pm on Sunday, December 19 with lessons and carols, mince pies and mulled wine.

A crib service will take place at 3.30pm on Christmas Eve – the nativity story in half an hour for children of all ages.

And a midnight communion is at 11.30pm on Christmas Eve – a celebration that Christmas is here.

ST JOHN’S CHURCH IN WALMLEY

St John’s Church in Walmley has a host of festive events planned in the coming weeks.

A Christmas coffee morning will take place on Saturday, December 4 from 10am-noon with stalls and free crafts for children.

The following day, the church, in Walmley Road, will hold its 10am morning worship, which will include a Toy Service.

At 4pm on Sunday, December 12, the church will hold a Messy Christingle at Minworth Junior and Infant School.

This will be followed by a‘Quiet Christmas’, taking place at 7pm on Wednesday, December 15.

The church will also be holding a Carols by Candlelight Service on Sunday, December 19. The service will take place from 5pm.

A Crib Service will take place on Christmas Eve from 4pm, while a Holy Communion will take place on Christmas Day starting at 10am.

WYLDE GREEN UNITED REFORMED CHURCH

Christmas fun is coming to Wylde Green United Reformed Church thanks to a host of activities.

The enigma Brass Band Ensemble will be performing at the church on Sunday, from 7pm.

On December 5, there will be a silent film, accompanied by an organist, starting at 6pm.

And, on December 11, there will be a Christmas Fair, starting at 11, with carols and fireworks taking place at 6pm on December 12.

December 19 will see a carol service take place at 6.30pm while on Christmas Eve there will be a Young Children’s Service at 4.30pm.

Midnight communion will take place from 11.30pm while there will also be a Christmas Day service at 10am.

The church is based in Britwell Road and also put on a festive event during the summer.