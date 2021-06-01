Alanis concert rescheduled again

By John CorserBirmingham entertainmentPublished:

Singer-songwriter Alanis Morisette's arena concert in Birmingham has been put back for a second time.

Alanis Morisette in 2003
She was originally due to appear at the Utilita Arena in the city centre on September 29 last year.

The concert was then put back to October 18 this year, but has been rescheduled for Monday, November 15.

The Canadian-American musician and actor is touring to mark the 25th anniversary of her album Jagged Little Pill which was released in 1995 and sold 33 million copies.

She has sold 75 million records worldwide altogether and celebrated her 47th birthday on Tuesday(June1).

Tickets for the Birmingham concert are from £52.25 and those sold for the original date are still valid.

John Corser

