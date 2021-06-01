Alanis concert rescheduled again

Alanis Morisette in 2003

She was originally due to appear at the Utilita Arena in the city centre on September 29 last year.

The concert was then put back to October 18 this year, but has been rescheduled for Monday, November 15.

The Canadian-American musician and actor is touring to mark the 25th anniversary of her album Jagged Little Pill which was released in 1995 and sold 33 million copies.

She has sold 75 million records worldwide altogether and celebrated her 47th birthday on Tuesday(June1).