Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds coming to Birmingham

By Kirsten Rawlins | Birmingham entertainment | Published:

World-renowned album The War Of The Worlds will be performed in Birmingham next year.

War Of The Worlds

The highly-anticipated Genting Arena show will mark 40 years of the iconic musical masterpiece by Jeff Wayne.

Jeff's debut studio album, released in September 1978, retells H G Well's 1898 novel The War Of The Worlds.

Most of the lyrics on the album were written by former Elton John lyricist Gary Osborne.

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds will come to Birmingham on Saturday, December 8, 2018.

Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday at 9am.

