Dudley Zoo reveals which adorable creature is its most adopted animal of 2023

The zoo's red panda, named Ember, has topped the list for most 'adoptions' for the second year running, after more adoption packages were sent out during the Christmas season for her than any other species onsite.

Money from adoption packages helps fund conservation work at the zoo and around the world.

Ember, who is a two year-old female, first came to the zoo in 2022 and has stolen the hearts of visitors ever since.

Andrea Hales, marketing manager at Dudley Zoo, said: "Ember took the top title last year from our Linne’s two-toed sloths, but has continued to prove incredibly popular with our visitors over the last 12 months, with sloths Flo and Reggie taking second and third place.

"We’re extremely grateful to everyone who purchases an adoption package from Dudley Zoo and Castle throughout the year as all money raised goes towards the zoo’s conservation work, both here at the zoo and supporting projects around the globe."

Ember was joined in her enclosure last year by a one-year-old male named Carko, who arrived from Sweden as part of an international breeding programme.

Staff at the zoo quickly got to work transforming the red panda hillside habitat to suit the pair, with new additions including a wooden climbing frame, an indoor house and nesting boxes, with a redeveloped viewing area for visitors.

For more information about the Dudley Zoo and Castle animal adoption packages, go to dudleyzoo.org.uk.