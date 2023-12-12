Living Museum celebrates highest annual attendance with 358k visitors so far

The museum revealed that it has welcomed over 358,000 visitors this year, marking the biggest annual attendance since it first opened in 1978.

The group marked the milestone with a special post to X, including some images of this year's biggest events.

On X, the group said: "We’m incredibly proud to share that we have welcomed over 358k visitors so far in 2023, our highest ever annual attendance since opening in 1978!

"This milestone demonstrates our continued growth & positive impact as a community that makes history come alive."

The celebration comes as the Black Country Living Museum enters into its second weekend of Christmas events, with the Glad Tidings event still bringing festive cheer to the West Midlands.

The museum's festive range of festive Christmas-themed events continues until Sunday, January 7, with after-hours experiences, Santa hunts and plenty of Christmas crafts and activities all available for everyone to enjoy.

For more information on the events, visit the Black Country Living Museum website bclm.com/christmas