In pictures: Another successful year of firework displays in the West Midlands
Thousands braved the wet weather to enjoy another year of successful firework displays held across the region.
Beers were sipped, bonfires were lit and winter coats were zipped up as residents flocked to their nearest display for another year of Bonfire Night fun.
The cool temperatures and heavy rain didn't appear to deter attendees, with some events, including the displays at Walsall Arboretum and Himley Hall, having sold out.
Below are a few photos illustrating the success of last night's events as fireworks lit the skies across the region.
Walsall Arboretum
A sold-out event was held at Walsall Arboretum on Saturday night, with music, food stalls and fairground rides accompanying the firework display.
A second display will be held in the town at the King George V Playing Field in Bloxwich on Sunday and there are still some tickets available at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RiTZOwmuXeky
Wolverhampton Racecourse
More than 12,000 people flocked to Wolverhampton Racecourse on Saturday night which saw two displays held, including one for youngsters at the earlier time of 6.30pm followed by a main display at 8.30pm.
Dartmouth Park, Sandwell
A successful event was also held at Dartmouth Park, which saw fireworks choreographed to music.
A host of performers took to the stage at the park to provide soundtrack to the event, with food, drinks and a funfair also on offer.
Himley Hall and Park
A Hollywood-theme inspired the display at Himley Hall near Dudley on Saturday night, as fireworks were lit to the tune of well-known movie soundtracks.
Heart Radio presenters Ed James and Gemma Hill hosted the event, which also included a night-market, live entertainment and a large funfair.