In pictures: Another successful year of firework displays in the West Midlands

Beers were sipped, bonfires were lit and winter coats were zipped up as residents flocked to their nearest display for another year of Bonfire Night fun.

The cool temperatures and heavy rain didn't appear to deter attendees, with some events, including the displays at Walsall Arboretum and Himley Hall, having sold out.

Below are a few photos illustrating the success of last night's events as fireworks lit the skies across the region.

Walsall Arboretum

The Walsall Arboretum display proved popular amongst residents. Photo: Walsall Council

A sold-out event was held at Walsall Arboretum on Saturday night, with music, food stalls and fairground rides accompanying the firework display.

A second display will be held in the town at the King George V Playing Field in Bloxwich on Sunday and there are still some tickets available at ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RiTZOwmuXeky

Wolverhampton Racecourse

Fireworks lit the sky at Wolverhampton Racecourse

More than 12,000 people flocked to Wolverhampton Racecourse on Saturday night which saw two displays held, including one for youngsters at the earlier time of 6.30pm followed by a main display at 8.30pm.

Dartmouth Park, Sandwell

The firework display at Dartmouth Park in a previous year

A successful event was also held at Dartmouth Park, which saw fireworks choreographed to music.

A host of performers took to the stage at the park to provide soundtrack to the event, with food, drinks and a funfair also on offer.

Himley Hall and Park

Crowds flocked to enjoy the Hollywood-themed display at Himley Hall

Sparklers were lit at Himley Hall and Park on Saturday night

A Hollywood-theme inspired the display at Himley Hall near Dudley on Saturday night, as fireworks were lit to the tune of well-known movie soundtracks.

Heart Radio presenters Ed James and Gemma Hill hosted the event, which also included a night-market, live entertainment and a large funfair.