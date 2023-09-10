Review: Oktoberfest at Alton Towers brings Bavarian singers, bratwurst and a new exclusive beer

Oktoberfest has returned to Alton Towers

The Staffordshire based theme park has once again had a Bavarian themed makeover and the family fun festival allows people to soak up live entertainment, food and drink with a German twist, as well as a chance to enjoy the rides and attractions.

The sun was scorching on Saturday – the opening day of the three-week themed event, and although the morning was fairly quiet it seemed to get busier towards lunchtime with queues for rides getting longer.

At the end of Towers Street, a giant archway leads you into the main event area and the front lawns are home to the new Bavarian-themed event, complete with Lederhosen-clad hosts and live entertainment on a big stage.

It's a nice area for families and friends looking to chill out in a relaxed atmosphere, with a view of the lake and towers.

Huge inflatable beer steins are set up on one side of the lawn and German food stalls, bars and drink stands on the other.

On offer were traditional bratwursts, a hog roast, schnitzels, marshmallows and much more.

The Laugh & Scream lager is new for 2023

The bratwursts were very nice and filling and brand-new for this year, the resort has teamed up with Rural Brewing Co, a local brewery to create an exclusive Alton Beer.

We sampled the Laugh & Scream Lager which got a thumbs up – it was crisp, light and refreshing. Prost!

There was more traditional German entertainment throughout the day on offer in the Bierkeller, in Mutiny Bay’s courtyard, not too far from the lawn.

Alton Towers kindly gave us wristbands which acted as fast track passes for the rides.

It gave us a chance to soak up the Oktoberfest atmosphere, as well as being able to experience most of the big rollercoasters and attractions, cutting hour-long waits at some points to just 10 minutes or less.

On the day we visited, Rita was closed for maintenance and the Skyride and Hex have also been closed for the 2023 season.

Oktoberfest at Alton Towers offers fun for all the family and can be enjoyed until October 1.

It is all included in the admission price of a theme park ticket.