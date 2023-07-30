Notification Settings

Stunning aerial photos show petal fields which will welcome visitors within days

By Megan HoweAttractionsPublished: Comments

Families can immerse themselves in beautiful blossoming flowers when a new field experience opens to the public within days.

Aerial pics over the colourful Shropshire Petals Confetti field, Lynn South Farm, Newport
The Shropshire Petal Fields near Newport will be open from Friday, August 4 until Sunday, August 13 next week.

Petal confetti business Shropshire Petals has teamed up with Shropshire Festivals to give visitors exclusive access to a field usually reserved for petal confetti production.

And the business has turned it into a beautiful visitor attraction, featuring delphiniums, sunflowers, cornflowers, wildflowers and a woodland walk.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals said: “We’re really excited to welcome visitors to our new Shropshire flower field.

“As well as being immersed in the gorgeous blooms, families can follow the wildflower pathway, 'spot the gnomes', and enjoy a wild woodland walk.

"We’ll also have an onsite café selling refreshments, freshly cut flowers for sale, and lots of photo opportunities.

“There will be parking, seating, and toilets on site, and you are welcome to bring a picnic and make the most of the view.”

The organisers have confirmed that Sunday, August 13 will be a dog-friendly day, as dogs are not permitted on the rest of the dates.

Ashley Evers-Swindell, marketing manager at Shropshire Petals said: “The field has been planted and weeded by a robot, so since cultivation no-one has stepped foot on it.

"The result is a perfect field of flowers, with different layers of colour providing a breathtaking landscape. Come and see it for yourself. We’ll also have our trusty robot displaying its skills on site.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance from shropshireflowerfield.co.uk.

