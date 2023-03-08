Dudley Zoo offering free entry for children during teachers' strikes next week

Dudley Zoo is offering free entry for one child with every full paying admission during the teachers' strikes next week.

The free tickets can be redeemed next Wednesday and Thursday - March 15 and 16 - but must be pre-booked in advance.

A spokesperson for Dudley Zoo said: "We’re inviting school children to come and visit our outdoor classroom for free during next week’s planned teacher strikes.

"Listen to our extended presenter-led educational talks programme, when you can find out about our conservation work and discover some cool facts about our amazing animals as you tour the 40-acre site – including our Southern cassowary, Zeus, whose species is the closest living relative to the dinosaur!

"With more than 200 different species at DZC, there’s lots to learn!"

To claim the free child admission, tickets must be pre-booked in advance here. The free ticket option is at the bottom of the list and is only valid on either March 15 or 16. Only pre-booked online tickets will be accepted on the day.

The zoo is also giving back to mothers across the region next weekend, by offering free admission to mothers on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 to celebrate Mother's Day.