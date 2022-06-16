The Large Model Air Show is on next month

Scale models of iconic aircraft will be taking to the sky at the Large Model Air Show, when the two-day family event soars into RAF Museum Midlands, at Cosford, on July 2-3.

The show, organised in partnership with the Large Model Association, is packed with more than seven hours of spectacular flying displays from hundreds of miniature models, accompanied by interactive experiences on the ground keeping families, aviation fans, and modelling enthusiasts entertained.

Taking place on the airfield at RAF Cosford, visitors will be able to see biplanes through to modern day jets, all designed, built and flown by experienced model aircraft pilots.

The line-up includes a mass-flying formation of Spitfires, and an impressive collection of First World War aircraft taking to the skies.

There will also be an appearance from the largest model aircraft in the country, including the Constellation, Bristol Bulldog, Comet DH88 and Vulcan.

A flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster is an event highlight guaranteed to wow crowds both days, flying in at 2.14pm on the Saturday and 1.58pm on Sunday.

There will also be more than 50 traders, including a ‘bring, buy and swap’ shop, street food vendors, entertainment and activities on offer.

In addition, there's a chance for visitors to get behind the controls and fly some of the training model aircraft, with guidance from top pilots.

Tickets for the event are available to purchase online, costing £15 for adults, while under-16s are free.

Camping is available on the airfield at RAF Cosford, from £50 including show entry.