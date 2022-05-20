Lots in store for dinosaur fans at Staffordshire farm

The Dino Ranch

The National Forest Adventure Farm is opening the gates of its new Raptor Ranch as part of a specially themed Dino Week this May half term.

Located in Tatenhill, near Burton, the new Raptor Ranch is a themed dinosaur area and a new home for the attraction’s popular moving T-Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops and Spinosaurus dinosaurs as well as exciting and interactive dinosaur activities.

During the day, two dinosaur experts, a brave dinosaur tamer and a scientist, will run sessions in the area to help visitors learn all about the reptiles that dominated the land for over 140 million years.

Open daily from May 28 to June 5, visitors will be able to brave the much-loved Raptor Run by evading the seven-foot-tall Velociraptor to retrieve dinosaur eggs from the nest, with new raised up viewing platforms to add to the fun for all the family.

Young explorers can also take part in a Dino Training Camp and get up close for a one-to-one with the dinosaurs.

Tom Robinson, joint owner of the National Forest Adventure Farm, said: “Even though dinosaurs roamed the earth millions of years ago, they are hugely popular with children of all ages.

"We’ve built the new Raptor Ranch themed area to create an even bigger dinosaur space for children and families to experience the wonder of our predecessors on this planet.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone again to enjoy Dino Week as well as experience all the farm’s attractions, from our outdoor play area to the many types of animals in our newly refurbished barn.”

Tickets start from £15.99 for adult while children under-2 go free.