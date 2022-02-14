Notification Settings

Severn Valley Railway announces shortlist of names for 'royal' purple steam engine

By Nathan Rowe

Voting has opened to select the new name of a steam locomotive which is being painted purple to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

An artist’s impression of the new-look for the Taw Valley, which will be completed at the SVR’s Bridgnorth workshop

The Severn Valley Railway will repaint one of its home-based steam locos - 34027 Taw Valley - to mark the milestone, as well as the Commonwealth Games.

Over 1,200 new names were suggested, which have be whittled down to just four, Elizabeth II, Gloriana, Severn Majesty and Valley Monarch.

SVR chairman Mike Ball said: "This is all about making the biggest impact possible.

"We’re putting a huge amount of effort into our celebrations for both The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the 2022 Commonwealth Games which are being held in Birmingham.

"We’re sure that the unusual appearance of the loco will prove a huge draw."

The name change and repaint will be strictly temporary measures, and later in the year, the locomotive will be restored to its original name and livery.

It won’t be the first time the West Country class loco, which is traditionally painted dark green, has appeared in an unconventional livery; in 2000 it was turned maroon and carried Hogwarts Express nameplates to promote JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books.

The temporary new name for the locomotive will be chosen by public vote which can be found here.

Anyone who does vote can leave their details for the chance to win a family ticket.

