Zoo unveils UK’s first Gruffalo Discovery Land

An artist's impression of the new Discovery Land

The new, four-acre attraction brings together the much-loved characters from best-selling children’s book The Gruffalo created by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, and the wildlife conservation organisation.

With real-life animals, animatronics, film clips and much more, visitors to The Gruffalo Discovery Land can encounter Fox, Snake, Owl, Mouse and The Gruffalo along their interactive journey through the Deep Dark Wood.

The zoo’s aim for the experience, developed in partnership with The Gruffalo brand owners Magic Light Pictures, is to inspire more children than ever before about the importance of conservation and the natural world.

Dr Sharon Redrobe, CEO of Twycross Zoo said: “We hope to spark the imaginations of our youngest visitors about the wonders of nature in this most engaging and interactive way. Even small actions can, collectively, have a big impact on the future health of our planet - and every young person can play their part.

“The arrival of The Gruffalo Discovery Land moves us closer to achieving our 2030 Vision to become a European Centre of Excellence for conservation. This brand-new immersive experience will educate more young children than ever before and increase their understanding of the vital role that they will play to ensure our planet thrives in the future.”

The announcement follows research by Twycross Zoo that reveals over three quarters of children, as young as four, have a good or extensive understanding of extinction or endangered animals.

However, when it comes to the solution, only 16 per cent have a strong understanding of how conservation efforts could help to tackle climate change, showing that more needs to be done to educate the next generation on how they can help to protect our planet.