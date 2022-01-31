Severn Valley Railway launches ticket sales for first special events of 2022

The Severn Valley Railway is hosting a number of events in 2022

The Severn Valley Railway is offering visitors the opportunity to get spring off to a great start with a heritage rail journey.

Tickets for the Spring Steam Gala, Spring Diesel Festival, Step Back to the 1940s and regular services have gone on sale ahead of the railway's reopening on April 2.

The Spring Steam Gala is the first special event this year and will take place from April 21-April 24, offering passengers unlimited travel behind the best of the home fleet along with at least two special guests from other railways.

There will be a change of traction between May 19 and May 22 when the Spring Diesel Festival will bring a full-throttle four-day treat for fans of all classes, taken from the unrivalled home fleet, alongside three visiting locomotives.

Both events will see the return of the popular multi-day rover tickets where passengers can make significant savings by buying multiple day tickets.

This summer marks the railway's 27th Step Back to the 1940s event and this is expected to be as popular as ever.

Last year’s event was a sell-out and this year there will be even more attractions than ever before, as visitors dress the part to enjoy sights, sounds and tastes from the Flyin’ Forties.

Michael Dunn, the railway's head of visitor experience, said: “A trip on the Severn Valley is all about getting away from the every day.

“We know many people are keen to secure their tickets as soon as possible for our headline events, and we are delighted to have them on sale early in the year.

“For our regular services we have frozen the price of individual pre-booked tickets at last year’s rates, and we are working on some exciting packages for families and frequent travellers, to make sure that heritage rail travel is more affordable than ever before.

“We have got a fabulous line-up of things happening this year from model railway weekends, to dance and vintage transport events.