A range of gardens ready to welcome visitors for charity

Brian Bailey in the folly, one of the unique parts of the garden

The three gardens in Compton in Wolverhampton will showcase the work of the residents and help to raise funds for charities supported by the National Garden Scheme.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors access to more than 3,600 private gardens in England and Wales, and raises money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

The garden of Anne and Brian Bailey on Waterdale has been part of the scheme for 10 years and will open again to the public on Sunday, July 4.

In the "Garden of Surprises", the winding paths lead from one surprise to another, including a ruined folly, Japanese garden and gothic summerhouse, with an underground shell grotto hidden behind it.

Anne Bailey said: "It’s great to now have three gardens opening in Compton, especially after last year, when gardens could not open because of the Covid pandemic.

"We hope that it will give a really good boost to the funds raised for the charities supported by the National Garden Scheme, which include Macmillan and Marie Curie Nurses, Hospice UK, the Carers Trust and Parkinson’s UK."

Anne Bailey is pictured inside the grotto

Brian and Anne Bailey have been welcoming people to their garden for 10 years

Their neighbours, Colin and Clair Bennett, at number 12, joined them five years ago, opening their contrasting garden, with wide views over traditional herbaceous borders, packed with colour.

They will be joined by Compton Care for this year as it opens up the gardens on the grounds of the Victorian estate.

The gardens on 12 and 19 Waterdale in Compton will be open from 11.30am to 5.30pm on Sunday, July 4, with admission costing £5 for both gardens and home made teas available.

The garden at Compton Care will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm, with admission costing £3.50.

To find out more about the National Garden Scheme, go to ngs.org.uk.