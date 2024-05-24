The incredible Pokémon collection tipped to make £25,000 at Staffordshire auction

The single owner collection totals more than 2,000 cards and goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on Tuesday, May 28.

Pokémon TCG sets include Base, Fossil, Jungle, Gym Heroes, Team Rocket, Neo Destiny, Neo Revelation, Neo Discovery and Neo Genesis, plus sealed Base Set booster packs.

One single card to be sold by itself was only available as an exclusive gift to Pokémon competition members.

Dave Fergus with the cards

Other special promo cards include black star promos, ‘W’ stamped cards, pre-release promos and Japanese promos.

There are also Japanese cards, Japanese exclusive cards, CDs and Pokémon postcards.

David Fergus, valuer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said: “This fabulous collection going into our auction on May 28 includes various Base card sets, Neo sets, special promo cards and much more. The estimate when we total it all up is around £25,000.”

A page from the Japanese exclusive first edition VS Series set.

Catalogued across 47 lots, the collection runs from Lot 439 to Lot 473 on May 28.

Eighteen unopened Pokémon Base Set booster pack art sets produced by US publisher Wizards Of The Coast feature across six lots.

Each of these lots is estimated at £1,000 to £1,500 and includes all three package designs featuring Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur.

Every pack contains 11 cards still sealed in the original foil – so consequently no-one knows which cards are inside.

Twelve unopened Jungle booster packs are catalogued across four lots, with each pack also containing 11 unknown cards.

The exclusive Pokémon Grand Party card.

Lot 455 is the Pokémon Grand Party card, only given out as an exclusive gift to the 1999-2000 Grand Party competitors who recorded 50 official matches. This single card is estimated at £350 to £450.

Another highlight is Lot 453, a near complete first edition set of the Japanese exclusive VS Series, carrying an auction estimate of £600 to £800.

Lot 462A is this Pokémon Base Set booster pack art set, with three sealed packs featuring the Charizard, Blastoise and Venusaur designs.

In the Pokémon world, this set is the Johto equivalent to Gym Heroes and Gym Challenge and was never released outside of Japan.

The collection goes under the hammer in Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ Antiques & Home Sale on Tuesday, at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Wood End Lane, Fradley Park, with the sale starting at 9.30am.