The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is heading to Birmingham

The show will be at The Alexandra, Birmingham from May 27-3, 2025.

The classic book was first published in October 1950 and since then, more than 85 million copies have been sold in 60 languages.

It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time and the stage adaptation of Lewis’ iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Producer Chris Harper said: ‘We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this tour.’

Director Michael Fentiman added: ‘I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.’

Audiences step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia and join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land.

They meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan – the noble king of Narnia – and the evil White Witch.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson.

The Set and Costume Designer is Tom Paris, composers are Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, the choreographer is Shannelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, the Puppetry Director is Toby Olié and the Puppetry Designer is Max Humphries.