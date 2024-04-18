Wolverhampton recording studio Beatsabar announces upcoming celebration and opportunity to budding artists

John Paul, director and manager of the recording studio on Dunkley Street is inviting inviting fans to join the festivities – over the next few weeks, the team will be announcing giveaways and promotions in the lead up to a special event at the venue, which anyone can get involved in.

He said in an announcement to his social media followers: "I want you guys to send me your special stories about Beatsabar, and tell me how it has helped you in some shape or form.

"If you're interested in volunteering on the day, get in touch with us. We would love to hear how you think we can make this day unforgettable.

"Maybe you're a performer who wants to grace our stage on the day. We want to hear from you.

"Let's make this anniversary celebration one for the books. We hope to see you there."

Although the date is yet to be announced, John, who goes by the nickname JP, urged anyone listening and wanting to get involved to reach out by sending him an email, getting in touch with the studio or sending him a direct message.

The rest of the studio team is made up of director and senior sound engineer Mitch Crane, sound engineers Peezy, Saint Mic, and Tugz, artist development officer Ryan Butler-Nelson, and creative administrator Tom Kumquat.

Beatsabar can be contacted by email on info@beatsabarmusicproject.co.uk, or by phone on 01902 423 826.