New beer range officially launched at Walsall supporters club

NoFo Brew Co held the launch event at The Locker at the Bescot Stadium on Saturday ahead of the club's game against Notts County, giving Saddlers fans the chance to be the first to taste the Atlanta-based brewery's creations in the UK.

It marked the next step in the partnership between the brewery and the club after it became a corporate sponsor in November 2022, with the brewery sponsoring the players warm-up tops.

Fans and invited guests were able to try the three beers Cowboy Payday, a sessionable, hazy IPA at 4.5% ABV with notes of mango and tropical stone fruits, Forest Explorer, an American, West-Coast IPA with notes of pine and zesty citrus at 4.5% ABV and Bluebird Day, a delicate Czech-style pilsner at 4.2% ABV with notes of biscuit and subtle noble hop aromatics.

There was also live entertainment from acoustic duo Giles & Sully, Street food will be on offer just outside The Locker from Cheeky Maharaja and the O’Vesu Van and plenty of bags of orange chips for guests such as members of NoFo Brew Co, including owners Bryan and Shannon Miles, to enjoy.

Club communications manager Paul Joannou was present at the event, saying he had tried and enjoyed the pilsner, and said the partnership would help to increase the club's profile outside of the UK.

The beer will be on sale at the new supporters club The Locker

He said: "Our American owners have had a relationship with the brewery in the past and when they took over the club, they brought in NoFo as a partner of the club.

"As part of that, they've sponsored the warm-up tops and other bits and the aim was always for them to launch their beers to our supporters club at The Locker, which opened in January.

"It does massively help increase the club's profile across the world, especially in America, plus it provides something for fans to enjoy before the game on a matchday."

The beers from NoFo Brew Co will be available at The Locker on matchdays and when the supporters club is open.

To find out more about the company, go to nofobrew.co