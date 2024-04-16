Dog 'dumped' on cold night seemingly changes colour after being rescued

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staff at the Birmingham Dogs Home branch in Wolverhampton shared a post on social media showing the before and after transformation of one of their dogs, Oliver.

Oliver when he was first found. Picture: Birmingham Dogs Home

Oliver was 'dumped' outside the centre on a 'freezing cold evening' before being rescued by the team, who have since been providing him with 'around the clock care'.

The happy boy now. Picture: Birmingham Dogs Home

The photo shows Oliver covered in mud with matted fur covering his face and paws.

The pup is said to still be 'a little scared and nervous' after what he went through, and has lost some hair, but is being 'loved and cared for' by the team.

A post on their Facebook page read: "Who remembers our beautiful Oliver?

"Dumped at our Wolverhampton Centre on a freezing cold evening and rescued by our incredible team.

"Well, a lot has happened since then. He has been receiving round the clock care from our dedicated team, he has received fantastic support from you, our supporters, and he is a different dog.

"He is very loving and gives us the biggest smile when we greet him! He is still very nervous, which is to be expected considering what he has been through, but he is a true delight to be around.

"He is now ready to start looking for his loving new home.

Please keep a close eye on our website for his profile to appear."