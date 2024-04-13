Seven of the best Black Country bluebell walks to try this weekend as spring finally emerges

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bluebells have flourished across some parts of the region – maybe right on your doorstep.

What better way to welcome spring than by enjoying a sprightly, refreshing walk through a sea of bluebells and flowers.

Here is everywhere you can go for a bluebell walk in Wolverhampton, the Black Country, Staffordshire and nearby.

Saltwells Nature Reserve

Address: Saltwells Lane, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill DY2 0AP

Saltwells nature reserve covers 247 acres and is known for it's 'spectacular' bluebell walks. Visitors can enjoy a long walk through Saltwells Wood and admire the bluebell covered ancient woodlands, which has well marked trails for all abilities.

Parking is free but limited. There is also parking at The Saltwells Inn, free for those visiting the nature reserve.

Lickey Hills

Address: Warren Ln, Rednal, Birmingham B45 8ER

Not only do the 524-acre Worcestershire woodlands offer incredible views, but a bluebell trail that is a mile and a half long through the trees, den building areas, and a play park.

Parking is free and there is a cafe on site.

Cotwall End Valley

Address: The Alley, Dudley DY3 2UL

An 'easy' four mile walk passes through picturesque wooded valleys with pools, brooks and natural springs. Afterwards, visitors can head to Brockswood sanctuary and meet the animals.

Free parking and toilets are available at the animal sanctuary.

Alder Coppice Woods

Address: Northway, Dudley DY3 3RF

The local nature reserve is 25 acres of ancient woodland between Northway and Pennwood Farm in Sedgley. The bluebells and woodland flowers in spring and early summer create 'a wonderful display'.

Free parking

Bunkers Hill

Bunkers Hill in Stourbridge is over 100 acres of beautiful woodlands, treating visitors to views of Kinver Edge to the west and countryside stretching towards Stourbridge and Birmingham to the east. There are a number of trails and terrains for all visitors.

Chaddesley Wood, Kidderminster

Address: Kidderminster DY10 4NX

It is thought that these woods can be traced back to the Ice Age due to the presence of ancient woodland species. Managed by the Worcestershire Wildlife Trust, it is the second largest woodland area in Worcestershire.

The only parking is in the laybys on the road near the entrance to the site.

Merrion's Wood, Walsall

Address: Merrion's Wood Lodge, Birmingham Road, Walsall, B43 7AN

Near the town centre is a 20 acre 'secret' oak and beech woodland that blossoms with bluebells in the spring. The main path leads to a woodland pool and bridge as well as a playing field for picnics and games.