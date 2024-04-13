10 best nail salons in Wolverhampton and the Black Country according to Google reviews
For the ladies who like glamour and the gents who like to stay well-groomed, we all have somewhere we like to get our nails 'did'.
You might already be loyal to one brilliant nail technician, but it doesn't hurt to know there are other options out there you can trust.
That's why we have compiled a list of all the best nail salons in Wolverhampton and the Black Country in case of a dreaded nail emergency, or if you just want to try somewhere new.
We have found 10 salons with the best Google Reviews – over 4.5 stars – based on their customer service and nail artistry. That being said, it's always worth checking reviews and opening times before you visit any nail salon.
Glamour Nails and Beauty, 3 Trysull Road, Wolverhampton – 5.0: Reviews say they provide a 'professional and first class service'.
Daniella Nails, Hair and Beauty, 52 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton – 5.0: Reviews say it is a 'lovely place', with professional and polite service.
Felicia, 61 Victoria St, Wolverhampton – 4.9: Reviews say it's a 'relaxing experience', staff are friendly and have 'amazing skills'.
Happy Nails and Spa, 40 Victoria Street, Wolverhampton – 4.8: Reviews say the salon has good quality products, a large selection of colours, and professional staff.
Michela M Nails and Beauty, 9 Itchen Grove, Wolverhampton – 5.0: Reviews say staff are professional, with lots of products and 'lovely' services.
Glo Gal Beauty, 18 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton – 4.9: Raving reviews say the staff are 'lovely' and always design 'exceptional' nails.
Ebonie Blush Beauty, 80a Merridale Road, Wolverhampton – 5.0: Customers say it is a 'relaxing environment' and 'great service'.
The Nail Lounge, 11 Dudley Street, Sedgley – 4.9: Customers say their nails last a long time and the prices are affordable.
Bela Bela, 54 Halesowen Road, Netherton – 5.0: Customers say it has 'fantastic service and lovely staff'.
Nails by Zara, 29 Stone Street, Dudley – 5.0: Customers like the 'bespoke service and designs'.