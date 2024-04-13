Express & Star
10 best nail salons in Wolverhampton and the Black Country according to Google reviews

For the ladies who like glamour and the gents who like to stay well-groomed, we all have somewhere we like to get our nails 'did'.

By Lauren Hill
Published
Woman in a nail salon receiving a manicure by a beautician.

You might already be loyal to one brilliant nail technician, but it doesn't hurt to know there are other options out there you can trust.

That's why we have compiled a list of all the best nail salons in Wolverhampton and the Black Country in case of a dreaded nail emergency, or if you just want to try somewhere new.

We have found 10 salons with the best Google Reviews – over 4.5 stars – based on their customer service and nail artistry. That being said, it's always worth checking reviews and opening times before you visit any nail salon.

  • Glamour Nails and Beauty, 3 Trysull Road, Wolverhampton – 5.0: Reviews say they provide a 'professional and first class service'.

  • Daniella Nails, Hair and Beauty, 52 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton – 5.0: Reviews say it is a 'lovely place', with professional and polite service.

  • Felicia, 61 Victoria St, Wolverhampton – 4.9: Reviews say it's a 'relaxing experience', staff are friendly and have 'amazing skills'.

  • Happy Nails and Spa, 40 Victoria Street, Wolverhampton – 4.8: Reviews say the salon has good quality products, a large selection of colours, and professional staff.

  • Michela M Nails and Beauty, 9 Itchen Grove, Wolverhampton – 5.0: Reviews say staff are professional, with lots of products and 'lovely' services.

  • Glo Gal Beauty, 18 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton – 4.9: Raving reviews say the staff are 'lovely' and always design 'exceptional' nails.

  • Ebonie Blush Beauty, 80a Merridale Road, Wolverhampton – 5.0: Customers say it is a 'relaxing environment' and 'great service'.

  • The Nail Lounge, 11 Dudley Street, Sedgley – 4.9: Customers say their nails last a long time and the prices are affordable.

  • Bela Bela, 54 Halesowen Road, Netherton – 5.0: Customers say it has 'fantastic service and lovely staff'.

  • Nails by Zara, 29 Stone Street, Dudley – 5.0: Customers like the 'bespoke service and designs'.

