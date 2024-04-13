10 best nail salons in Wolverhampton and the Black Country according to Google reviews

You might already be loyal to one brilliant nail technician, but it doesn't hurt to know there are other options out there you can trust.

That's why we have compiled a list of all the best nail salons in Wolverhampton and the Black Country in case of a dreaded nail emergency, or if you just want to try somewhere new.

We have found 10 salons with the best Google Reviews – over 4.5 stars – based on their customer service and nail artistry. That being said, it's always worth checking reviews and opening times before you visit any nail salon.

Glamour Nails and Beauty, 3 Trysull Road, Wolverhampton – 5.0: Reviews say they provide a 'professional and first class service'.

Daniella Nails, Hair and Beauty, 52 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton – 5.0: Reviews say it is a 'lovely place', with professional and polite service.

Felicia, 61 Victoria St, Wolverhampton – 4.9: Reviews say it's a 'relaxing experience', staff are friendly and have 'amazing skills'.