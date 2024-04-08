BBC iPlayer to shut down part of streaming service today

BBC iPlayer is today stopping downloads for users who use the app due to the number of people using it, and the cost required to keep it going.

Programmes will still be available to download on tablets and phones via the mobile iPlayer app.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "We have made the difficult decision to close the 'Desktop Downloads' app for BBC iPlayer, due to the low number of people using it and the cost required to keep it going. This does not affect downloads on the BBC iPlayer mobile or tablet apps and viewers can continue to stream programmes on BBC iPlayer on their PCs and Macs."

The corporation published a timeline of the planned changes, starting on February 2 when new downloads of the BBC iPlayer Downloads app ended, then when viewers could no longer download shows from the web on March 11, to today when the BBC iPlayer downloads app is set to close.

They did not reveal how many people would be affected by the closure of downloads for users of desktops and laptops, but some users have criticised the move.

One user, Steve Gerrard, posted on X: "This is terrible news. I watch almost all my BBC shows on my MacBook."

Former BBC Journalist Robert Rea wrote: "This strikes me as a very bad move. Why would you want to make it harder to watch your programmes?"

Cord Busters, a site that covers streaming TV and first reported the change, noted that "some users have expressed regret that they were not even aware of the feature's existence until now".

Figures released last year show traditional TV viewing had its sharpest ever decline in 2022, according to the latest annual survey of UK media consumption by broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

However, the BBC 'has been keen' to highlight 'record' growth in digital services.

According to statistics from Ofcom, iPlayer now accounts for 18 per cent of the BBC's total viewing.