Review: Terrorvision top the bill at Wolverhampton's rocking Mayor's Fest

On Saturday night KK's Steel Mill was packed as Bradford's Terrorvision took to the main stage to bring the first day of the festival to a close.

The band, led by pink-suited singer Tony Wright stormed through a high energy set that thrilled fans of all ages at the Frederick Street venue which had opened its doors at 1pm.

Terrorvision favourities Alice What's The Matter, My House and Josephine got everyone singing along with Tequila, as expected, one of the highlights of the night.

Earlier all-girl four-piece The Hot Damn! delivered a great set.

The high-kicking colourful group, accompanied by two inflatable unicorns, romped through their original material with Live, Laugh, Love just one of the highlights.

She Burns Red, Voodoo Sioux, New Saints and Jayler were among the other acts appearing on the Ian Brookfield Stage, which was named in honour of late Wolverhampton Council leader Councillor Ian Brookfield, who had the idea of setting up a charity rock festival when he was Mayor of the city. He died in July last year aged 57.

There was also a mini stage in the foyer where many local bands performed including Buzzsaw Radio, who also played on Sunday night when the festival shifted venues to The Giffard Arms in Victoria Street where White Tyger and Kensei headlined.

Mayor’s Fest is raising funds to support the Mayor of Wolverhampton’s chosen charities.

This year’s Mayor, Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, has chosen The Haven Wolverhampton, Give us a Break and Wings and Paws Animal Rescue to benefit.

Over the nine years the festival, which grows each year, has been staged more than £30,000 has been raised.