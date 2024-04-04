Watch: Horse-mad couple who scooped £2.7m on Lottery visit every racecourse in UK

Derek and Elaine Thompson have now made it to all 59 tracks after splashing out on a succession of three horses and travelling the country to see them compete.

The married couple of 45 years were one of the first winners of the Lotto jackpot in 1995, when the game was barely 12 months old.

Derek and Elaine Thompson at Ludlow Racecourse

After pocketing the huge cash prize, they turned their passion into a full-time hobby by aiming to attend every major horse racing meet.

And they finally passed the finishing post 29 years later when they visited Ludlow Racecourse in Shropshire earlier this week.

Derek, 65, said: “We have always loved horse racing, it’s such a great atmosphere and over the years I have learned which trainers to follow.

“We decided after our National Lottery win to travel the UK and visit every racecourse in the country. Originally there were 61 but two have closed down over the years.

“Ludlow is our 59th and we have definitely saved a lovely course for our last one!”