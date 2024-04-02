Tiny Staffordshire city dubbed Britain's most beautiful and one of the best places to visit in the whole UK

Lichfield has been named one of the most desirable cities in the UK to visit and live, whereas Parish village Shenstone has been included in the best 54 villages in the country.

Shenstone was the only village listed from Staffordshire, which is one of England's biggest counties, in the Telegraph's Britain's Poshest Villages.

However, compiled by a London publication the best qualities of the village in their eyes seemed to be its residents ability to get to the capital.

The description said: "Excellent transport links. Commuter village for Birmingham and London. Average house price £657,637.