Watch – Nemesis Reborn is prepared ahead of its reopening at Alton Towers

Construction Director Pete Bartlett, 53, whose first job was on the original Nemesis construction project in 1994 alongside dad Harry, was accompanied by model maker Gemma Byrne, 32 in the crane basket as they inspected one of the ride’s infamous loops that fully inverts riders.

Gemma is part of an on-site team known as the tentacle technicians who are responsible for hand-crafting and installing over 100 metres of tentacles for the attraction.

They are among an extensive array of elements including state-of-the-art audio visual technology that have been harnessed to vividly bring to life the alien creature which gives the ride its name.

Pete said: “Over 30 years ago I took the first steps in my construction career at Alton Towers, making indelible memories working side by side with my dad on the original Nemesis build.

“There have been many projects since then, but helping to bring back this iconic coaster is a true career highlight.”

Gemma added: “What has always set Alton Towers apart for me is its ambition to tell great stories before anyone even sets foot on a ride.

“It’s been a real thrill to play my part in crafting these tentacles to help bring the narrative of Nemesis Reborn to life.”

The iconic Nemesis rollercoaster is returning following a complete overhaul of the original ride that came to be revered by millions of thrill-seekers since its launch three decades ago.

Now known as Nemesis Reborn, part of the transformation has also seen the entire 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track replaced. The two ride trains have also been replaced, transforming the experience for thrill-seekers.

In addition, extensive, new, immersive story-telling elements will propel visitors into a compelling new narrative from the moment they set foot in the resort’s Forbidden Valley.

The extensive engineering project, led by Senior Project Manager David Taylor, has been captured in captivating time-lapse footage, shared by Alton Towers Resort today.

It begins in November 2022 with crews removing the framework of the original coaster. By April 2023 the first pieces of new track are seen arriving on site – from Ohio, US, where they were manufactured.

The painstaking process of craning each of the individual segments into place follows, while work to dramatically enhance the theming and look of the site continues.

First opened in 1994, Nemesis was heralded as Europe’s first ever inverted rollercoaster and became an immediate hit with thrillseekers from around the globe, who were blown away by the combination of its 50mph top speed and its numerous twists and turns with four inversions.

During its original incarnation it travelled over 800,000 miles, carrying more than 52 million people.

Bianca Sammut, divisional director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “As the final finishing touches take place, we are beyond excited to open the doors to Alton Towers Resort on March 16 so visitors can enjoy the heart-pounding thrills of Nemesis Reborn for themselves.

“At Alton Towers Resort we’re devoted to creating unrivalled experiences for our guests.

“The original Nemesis rollercoaster set a very high bar. But with Nemesis Reborn we’re confident we have raised that even higher.

“I couldn’t be any prouder of our team of engineers, model-makers and technicians who have truly surpassed themselves on this project.”