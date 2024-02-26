It's a goal! 'Ninja' Mike's still banging them in on his 90th birthday

And it wasn't a one-off – Mike his 10th decade by scoring five teams for his local walking football team.

Mike 'Ninja' Fletcher, celebrates his 90th birthday with fellow members of the Old Corinthians Walking Football Club

Mike, known as 'Ninja' to his teammates, plays walking football three times every week.

And according to his team-mates at Old Corinthians, who play at Rushall Olympic's ground in Walsall, he is something of a goal-machine.

"He comes, he scores," says Mike Stevenson who, at 76, is something of a youngster.

"The Monday before he scored one and got three assists.

"Can there be anyone else still playing regular football at this great age?"

John Hemming, at 58 the youngest member of the Old Corinthians side, describes Mike as an out-and-out striker with a natural instinct for goal.

"He's an out-and-out striker," says John. "He waits on the edge of the box. We set the goals up, you give the ball to Ninj, and he will score."