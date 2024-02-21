Beverley Knight pays tribute to 'beautiful soul' and former Strictly star Robin Windsor who died aged 44

The professional dancer appeared on the main show between 2010 and 2013 and was paired with celebrities including model Patsy Kensit, actresses Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden.

He also danced with Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond in the 2015 Christmas special and with Susanna Reid in 2011’s Children In Need special.

Beverley, who was born and raised in Wolverhampton, took to her social media pages to pay her respects to Robin.

She said: "He was an utterly beautiful soul. So much fun and ridiculously talented Goodnight my dear lovely Robin. May you rest well now, you were and remain so loved.

"Thinking of all of the lives he touched, his friends and his loved ones. ❤️"

A statement on his website said: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of our beautiful Robin.

“Robin’s dancing started from a very young age and never stopped. He lit up any room he walked into, he was a nurturing soul always full of fun.

“He brought so much happiness to anyone who saw him dance.

“Strictly Come Dancing, Burn The Floor and many other dance shows along with all the school children around the country who he gave his time.

“Robin was a strong advocate for mental health and worked closely with the Sane Charity.

“The dance world has lost some of its sparkle today.

“We ask for the family’s privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Strictly Come Dancing team also paid tribute, saying they were “deeply saddened” by the loss of their “dear friend”.

A statement added: “He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor.”

The star most recently appeared in stage show Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge.