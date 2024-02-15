New Alton Towers attraction plans revealed

The Funk 'n' Fly ride will be replaced by the new feature if plans are given the green light by Staffordshire Moorlands District Council.

The proposed attraction will sit atop a concrete structure and have an overall height of around 18 metres. Permission is also being sought for a building to house plant and storage.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “The objective has been to provide a return to a more fixed attraction to aid the dwell time and attraction availability in the Forbidden Valley area of the park.

"With the reopening of the popular ride Nemesis alongside existing attractions Sub-Terra, Blade and Galactica, it is believed guest numbers will increase in this area and a further attraction will aid in both dwell time, ride availability and keeping the area fresh.”

The proposals have already been welcomed. Jamie Lewis Rennie of Leicester said: “I fully support this planning permission from the Alton Towers Resort for a new flat ride to be built at the resort.

“It’s about time us thrillseekers get a ride that’s decent ‐ and whatever the ride is we will enjoy it. Please approve this planning permission.”