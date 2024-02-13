On your marks, get set, go! Wacky Pancake Day races return for flipping good fun

Dozens headed to Stafford town centre to take part in the day's celebrations, including the annual Pancake Day races.

The racing event sees dozens of avid flippers grab their favourite pan and attempt to run a course while carrying and flipping a surprisingly slippery pancake.

Pictured Mike Groves leads the panto cow Pictured, Laura Parry has a flipping great time Stafford pancake race Market square. Pictured, Elodie Carter age 6 Stafford pancake race Market square. Pictured, Elodie Carter age 6 Stafford pancake race Market square. Pictured, Mike Groves

The pancake race took place in Market Square, with Stafford mayor and mayoress Andy and Julie Cooper with the Stafford Gatehouse Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime cast.

The day was also marked with a range of fantastic food, drink and other pancake-related stalls, as well as music and plenty of activities for the younger audiences.

The event is operated and organised by Freedom Leisure, who run the day on behalf of Stafford Borough Council.