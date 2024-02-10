We are the underdogs! Sell out show for You Me At Six days after break up announcement

Alternative rock icons, You Me At Six, turned up at Wolverhampton's KK's Steel Mill, alongside Deaf Havana and Call Me Amour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their hit album, The Cavalier Youth.

The performance also comes after the band announced that they would break up in 2025, saying on stage that they plan to "do nothing but tour" until they split.

Consisting of frontman Josh Franceschi, Matt Barnes on bass, Max Helyer on rhythm guitar, Dan Flint on Drums and Chris Miller on lead guitar. The performance was nothing short of extraordinary, which is something that You Me At Six always seems to deliver.

Frontman Josh Franceschi led the group in an amazing performance. Credit: Matt Crockford for Dropped Halo Media

Whether it be through their on-stage antics, or the band's charisma, the group never failed to entertain the crowd; utilising every second of stage time to keep the fans entertained.

KK's Steel Mill provided an amazing backdrop for the group, with the stage area being big enough to give the whole band enough space to move around freely but also compact enough to feel intimate.

The majority of the songs in the band's set list came from the Cavalier Youth album, however, the group set a special section of time aside for some real fan favourites.

The group started strong on Room To Breathe, which was released in 2014 as part of the Cavalier Youth album, it was an instant hit with gig goes at KK's, with the room filling with electricity from the first note.

Despite the good time, there was a brief interlude due to a medical emergency in the crowd during the acoustic performance of Be Who You Are, which is a shame as the song had not been played since 2017.

The injured fan was all alright in the end, leading a round of applause for the hard work of KK's medical and security team.

The show ended with an amazing performance Save It For The Bedroom, which had not been played since 2019, leading the crowd to a roar of cheers and applause.

The group played KK's Steel Mill only days after announcing their plans to split. Credit: Matt Crockford for Dropped Halo Media

If it didn't sting enough the first time, frontman Josh took the chance to re-announce the band's plans to quit the music scene, however, he announced that for the next year, the group would extensively tour the world and return to Wolverhampton for one last round.

The room fell silent as we went into the encore, the band came back to play Deep Cuts, Underdog and Beautiful Way, and as per the name of the You Me At Six fanbase, Underdogs, this is the one the fans were waiting for.

As the band re-took to the stage, they held up their instruments and Josh announced "This is for the underdogs!" before falling into the legendary song.

The gig was an emotional but brilliant beginning to the end for the generation-defining 20-year career of You Me At Six – not bad for a bunch of underdogs.