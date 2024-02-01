Country pub near Stafford getting £60k refurbishment

A £60,000 investment is being made by The Lewis Partnership at The Dog and Doublet Inn in Sandon.

Nine of the 11 bedrooms will get an upgrade through local contractors.

New bathrooms and carpets are part of the project that started in January with one of the ground floor room completed so far.

The rest of the bedrooms are expected to be finished by the end of February..

Operations director Emily Lewis said: “As a small family business, it is important for us to use local contractors and put the investment back into the local economy.

“The project is giving nine of our rooms and updated look, with the others set to be refurbished at a later date.”

The contracts have been awarded to Stoke-on-Tren'sd Wallace Contracts and Collis Carpets from Burntwood.

The Lewis Partnership is a Stafford-based hospitality group which also owns The Moat House at Acton Trussell and The Red Lion in Bradley, near Stafford.

Last year, the company celebrated its 35th anniversary with a special staff dinner and by launching its own gin.