Wagging tails at pop-up dog cafe as it returns to Stafford

The 'Pup Up Cafe' came to the town for the fifth year in a row on Sunday, as dogs of various breeds turned out for some off-the-lead fun and unlimited snacks.

Held at Revolution, three sessions took place throughout the day tailored at different breeds, with pet owners and dog lovers invited to come along.

The first session was geared towards Pugs, whilst the second was aimed at Dachshunds.

And a special "All Paws Welcome" event saw friendly pooches of all breeds invited, including those from local shelters who came along free of charge in hopes of finding a forever home.

Pups in attendance donned party hats and dined on cups filled with whipped cream, whilst their owners chatted and sipped refreshments.

Speaking ahead of the event, Marcus Ackford, founder of The Pup Up Cafe, said: "We are thrilled to be able to bring our events back to Stafford.

"We know how much people love their dogs, we love to provide a special experience for them and their furry friends to enjoy together."

For information on future Pup Up Cafe events, go to pupup.cafe/stafford