Heroes and villains of 2023 - with VAR top of the list

Ooo, aah, VAR.

It has ruined the beautiful game. Taken all the fun out of it. Terraces which once echoed with chants of "The referee's a *******" have now fallen silent. Nobody can celebrate a goal any more.

The time has come to restore the reputation of football by going back to the glory days where players could cheat and fool the ref without an all-seeing eye attempting to eradicate human fallibility.

Stuff the idea of trying forensically to get things right. Just let the game flow with lots of rule-breaking and added theatrics.

One of the most shocking examples of the failures of VAR came in that terrible mistake a while back where one team of millionaires scored a perfectly good goal against another team of millionaires and the ref, who gets paid 4/6d a match because they haven't yet updated to decimal payments, wrongly ruled it out as offside. The referee may or may not have been a ******* but it was VAR which copped the biggest blame.

That was because VAR failed to intervene and correct the ref's decision. VAR should be scrapped – because where is it when you need it? Which in a roundabout way reminds me of an old joke. Diner in restaurant: "This food is terrible! And such small portions!"