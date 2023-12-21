Dudley Zoo offering free entry to youngsters between Christmas and New Year

The special offer will apply to youngsters between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

Up to two children, aged between three and 15, can be admitted to the zoo for free whilst the offer is in place with every full-paying adult.

A statement issued to the attraction's website reads: "Winter is a great time to come and see those animals you may be less likely to spot during the warmer weather, as species native to colder climates come out to play, including our carpathian lynx, who are native to the carpathian mountains across Central Europe."

In order to benefit from the offer, visitors have been advised to purchase tickets in advance from the Dudley Zoo and Castle website.