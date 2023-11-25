Challenge Dan: A two-course takeaway treat in Stafford for under £15
When out enjoying a spot of retail therapy, it's easy to work up a hearty appetite. But in searching for satisfying sustenance while you're on the go, where do you begin?
Never fear dear readers, Dan The Man is here, and when we set him the challenge of finding a good value two-course afternoon takeaway for under £15, we knew his legendary stomach would steer us straight. Bon appétit, shoppers!
With my challenge for the week in front of me, I decided to head to a very old stomping ground of mine, and paid a visit to Stafford. The county town of Staffordshire, Stafford is a market town that offers a decent day out for shoppers and has a number of great eateries – from delightful dine-in restaurants to a cheeky choice of takeaways.
For today's challenge, it was all about the afternoon takeaways, and a good-value treat that could be grabbed and enjoyed on the go during a day of shopping.
With my stomach set at a main course from one takeaway and a sweet treat from another, the challenge was on to find the perfect pair of box-tickers.
Armed with £15, the game was on...
The Boppin Dolphin
Stafford offers a world of takeaway delights with everything from Chinese to Jamaican cuisine available for an easy grab while you're out and about. However, as I combed the town for where I would find my main course, a busy chip chop caught my eye. Based on Stafford's Bridge Street in the heart of the town centre, The Boppin Dolphin offers a range of traditional chip shop tucker and succulent treats that looked to be just up my street on a cold autumn afternoon.
Mindful of my challenge budget and wanting to get as much bang for my buck as possible, a meal deal of three chicken strips and chips for £6.50 looked like it would hit the sweet spot, and I wasn't disappointed. The chicken strips were coated in a beautiful crispy batter, and the chips were chunky and traditional. This was the perfect way to warm the cockles while taking in Stafford town centre – tasty and great value for money. Winner, winner, chicken dinner...
Munch & Slurp
After a delicious salty main course, I quickly felt the need for something sweet to complete my wandering meal. Having heard tell of a particular emporium that offered an enticing variety of mega milkshakes, I headed there at pace.
Located on Stafford's Gaolgate Street, Munch & Slurp offers a variety of treats from a range of tasty breakfasts, to lunchtime paninis, baguettes, burgers and even a range of pancakes. It was the eatery's Special Jar Milkshakes that had attracted me however, with flavours including Fudge Cake, Oreo, Ferrero Rocher and Nutella. Decadently presented in a large jar topped with whipped cream, these seemed the perfect indulgence for my new-found sweet tooth.
I opted for the Snickers version – priced at £4.50 – and was perfectly sated with a chocolately delight that I couldn't help but chug. A perfect pud and a surprising thirst quencher too, available to take out and drink in.
Mission successful
I'd set out to find a couple of decent takeaway treats to give me fuel on a Stafford shopping trip, and my mission had been a complete success. Not only that, with my chicken strips and chips meal deal from The Boppin Dolphin chocking in at £6.50 and my sumptuous milkshake from Munch & Slurp only setting me back £4.50, I'd kept well within my £15 budget, only having spent £11. Tasty treats were enjoyed at both eateries I frequented, but the town has plenty of other options to choose from, and I'll be back to sample more.