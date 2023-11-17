Celebs head to Merry Hill for star-studded Hollywood Bowl launch

Hollywood Bowl left no pin standing as it hosted its ribbon cutting ceremony for its new £3.7 million venue, in Brierley Hill's Merry Hill, surrounded by celebrities.

The new entertainment centre welcomed celebrity power couple, Olivia and Alex Bowen, and actress and Strictly star Maisie Smith, as well as a number of other influencers and famous faces on Thursday as they officially opened the new venue.

Olivia and Alex Bowen competing against each other while enjoying an evening out at VIP Hollywood Bowl event in Merry Hill

Scott James, centre manager at Hollywood Bowl Merry Hill, said: "That excitement you get from bowling three strikes in a row is how we’re all feeling at Hollywood Bowl Merry Hill after our exclusive event!

"The atmosphere was electric, full of celebrations, and our star-studded guests immersed themselves in fun. There’s nothing better than seeing people of all ages getting stuck in and enjoying everything we have on offer here at Hollywood Bowl."

The £3.7m venue features 24 lanes, including six separate VIP lanes that feature state-of-the-art bowling technology.

Maisie Smith strikes it lucky while bowling at VIP Event to launch new Hollywood Bowl Merry Hill

Also featured in the new venue is an American-style diner that features a mix of American foods, including burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and signature cocktails, and an indoor arcade.

For more information, and to book a lane, visit the Hollywood Bowl website hollywoodbowl.co.uk/merry-hill.