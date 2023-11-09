Stunning images from across Black Country capture planet Venus dazzling next to the moon

Photographers across the region have been snapping photos and videos of Venus near the moon in what is considered one of the most beautiful celestial sights of the year.

Venus spotted next to the moon. Photo: Cath Adams

This morning, the moon passed between Earth and Venus, making the latter disappear behind the moon for around an hour before it reappeared on the other side.

This phenomenon, known as a lunar occultation of Venus, will be visible from all over the world.

The spectacle was viewed visible to the unaided eye as well as those with telescopes, cameras and binoculars.

An eagle-eyed photographer from Wolverhampton captured the moment Venus was spotted near the moon.