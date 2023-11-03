Review: Disney on Ice 100 Years of Wonder provides joy, magic and nostalgia in brilliant performance

The Disney on Ice show is coinciding with 100th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company, the Disney on Ice show features fan-favourites such as Frozen's Anna, Elsa and Olaf, along with Moana and Maui, Mirabel from Encanto, and of course, Mickey and the gang, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck.

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Wonder

The show does as the title states, providing moments of magical Disney wonder, taking the viewers back to movie classics such as Cinderella, Beauty & The Beast, to modern-day hits such as Frozen, Encanto, and a clear crowd favourite, Finding Nemo.

The show began with two hosts discussing their favourite Disney memories with Mickey and the gang, and from there on, we went on a musical, theatrical adventure.

Starting with Moana and Maui sailing on the high seas, we started off with hit musical-score How far I'll Go, to You're Welcome, which was accompanied by incredible skating skills, and stunts, including a large fire ring around Maui, as they battle Te Ka.

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Wonder

Then we headed through the years with the magical story and backbone of Disney movies, the princesses, including Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, Tiana, and Rapunzel.

Rapunzel and Eugene from Tangled provided a spectacular rendition and performance for When will my Life Begin, as Rapunzel spun around and around on the blonde drapes, high in the area sky, almost touching the ceiling.

My thought when watching was wow, I would be incredibly dizzy after spinning around so much, and yet here we saw Rapunzel then continue to ice skate, performing with Eugene.

Each princess had their own segment on entrance, which was awesome, and their costumes were so brilliantly detailed, just like in the movies, and there was quite appropriately a moment of standing ovation as the show came to a midway interval, after being wowed by stunning performances from each princess, prince, along with Mickey and the gang.

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Wonder

Following the interval, the children in the arena all vocally shared their delight as we headed into the ocean with Nemo, Dory and Marlin, with several jokes and humorous moments shared with the crowd, especially from Dory who asked all sides of the arena the same question.

Following the trip into the deep blue sea, we move onto land, Arendelle, to be precise, where another fan-favourite, Olaf shared the story of Frozen with the crowd.

Olaf's humorous recollection of the Frozen story was woven in with Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff playing the story out including the iconic song, Let it Go, which bellowed through the Resorts World Arena, with kids and parents all joining in. This was a clear favourite of the evening. Again, the song, the dance, and in particular, the ice skating skills on show were nothing short of spectacular, and was deserving of the applause.

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Wonder

Disney's most recent major box-office hit, Encanto, came up next, with Mirabel welcoming us all to her family 'Madrigal', introducing us to her family whilst singing and dancing, and again, the costumes, the performance was brilliant. The Encanto section closed out with the ever-so popular 'We don't talk about Bruno', which again, had adults, children and even grandparents singing along, with smiles on their faces, as Disney and Feld Entertainment, have produced a fantastic show for all to enjoy.

The show closed out with all of the characters returning to the ice, singing and dancing together, whilst the crowd showed their pleasure, joy and happiness and witnessing a heart warming performance that not only was enjoyed by the children, but also the adults around the arena, myself included.

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Wonder

Disney on Ice 100 Years of Wonder, is in Birmingham until Sunday, November 5, with several showings between now and then.

Tickets can be purchased online: disneyonice.com/en-gb/100-years-of-wonder/