'Five of the best voices I've ever heard' – Our review of Just My Imagination at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Just My Imagination

Those are the names of five of the best singing voices I have ever heard live on stage – and I don't say that lightly after seeing Beyoncé on tour earlier this year.

So after quickly following them all on social media, I booked tickets to see them again. Yes, this show was THAT good.

What we'd just experienced was the mind-blowing performance of Just My Imagination on stage at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

It's a celebration and tribute to Motown legends The Temptations but no words can really explain how amazingly talented these five individual powerhouse singers and dancers are.

Beautiful soulful voices as soloists, bit amazingly harmonious while singing together - it was the perfect performance and recipe for Motown success.

With Paul Mukembo as David Ruffin, Brian Ronald as Eddie Kendricks ( a real stand-out star with unbelievable vocals), Derek Aidoo as Otis Williams, Theo J Paul as Paul Williams and Rushand Chambers as Melvin Franklin – the show takes us through the journey of the group to become the number one group in the history of rhythm and blues.

From their first hit, The Way You Do The Things You Do in 1964, through the career highs of My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud, Get Ready, Papa Was A Rolling Stone and Just My Imagination, this iconic group’s musical legacy spanned more than 50 years. In all, 24 performers have worn the Temptations jacket

This original production draws from the 'Classic Five' era with a cast of West End performers.

Every person at the Grand Theatre was up on their feet for this show, with the fast tracks getting everyone dancing and clapping along, to the slow numbers that were so beautifully performed that the whole room was filled with emotion.

And that's not to forget the smooth, fast-paced and effortlessly timed dancing. The show has been directed by six-time Olivier-nominated actor and choreographer Jason Pennycooke.

For me, a real stand-out star (and they all were outstanding) was Brian Ronald as Eddie Kendricks – his voice is so truly beautiful I could listen to it all day.

This is one of the best shows I've ever seen - and I can't wait to experience it again.