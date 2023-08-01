Strictly stars show prowess in A-ma-zing show

Anton and Giovanni wirh Lauren Oakley

The Strictly favourite and 2021 Glitterball winner twisted his ankle during the final part of this tour with dancer-turned-judge Anton du Beke, potentially ruling him out of group numbers during the upcoming Strictly series.

But they were still having a knees-up! Anton explained his partner was still able to move ‘from the knees up’. And his gyrations certainly got his female fans excited. And, despite disappointment that the Italian was unable to demonstrate his dance skills, there were also gasps of excitement when he paraded across the stage topless during the second half of proceedings.

Numerous costume changes included the stars donning drag as ‘The Strictly Sisters’, where the extent of Giovanni’s ankle strapping was revealed.

He wasn’t completely pedestrian, as he did manage to join in with some of the less energetic numbers. Anton, meanwhile, with a hit album From The Top behind him, also showed his singing prowess with such numbers as Nice ‘n’ Easy.

The pair were aided and abetted by fabulous fellow performers The Him & Me Company, featuring Strictly alumnus Lauren Oakley who, on home soil in Birmingham, took the spotlight on stage with Giovanni.

Among the dances were a classic Charleston, a wondrous waltz and a sumptuous samba, while the tap routine was simply mesmerising.

Anton and Giovanni showed a great rapport and camaraderie on stage, with the latter revealing the Second City venue had a special place in his heart. It was the first stage outside the ballroom that he and former dance partner Erin Boag had performed. And, in lamenting his previous Strictly partners, he wheeled a cardboard cut-out of Ann Widdecombe on to the stage.

Giovanni, meanwhile, got in on the singing act with an Italian folk song Bella Ciao which had everyone clapping along. To sum up the evening in one word: A-ma-zing!