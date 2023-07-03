Brierley Hill Civic going from strength to strength

Brierley Hill Civic Hall staff. L-R: Demi Blakeway (Cleaner), Tom Blakeway (Head Curator), Jon Blakeway (Curator), Jo Gresswell (Manager), Carl Hudson (Opperations Manager), James Challis (General Manager)

He is the general manager of Brierley Hill Civic, a venue that came close to closure, was brought back to viability, only then to be hit by the pandemic and then start to flourish again.

Now back in full swing with 150 publicly accessible shows and events in the year April to April, James says there are some big names on the way and appealed to the public to get behind the venue.

It has hosted artists, performers and theatre productions since the 1960s, but over the years its usage had dropped while costs had risen. The hall was often closed during the day and it was not operating at its full potential as a hive for all sorts of activity.

In February 2015, Dudley Council entrusted Dudley Council for Voluntary Services (CVS) with rejuvenating it on an 18-month trial.

The trial was a success and during the 18-month period, the Civic was transformed from an underutilised and deteriorating venue into an award-nominated five-star rated entertainment centre offering a huge range of events to suit all tastes and budgets.

The Civic then went through an asset transfer process for Dudley CVS charity to take over the running of the venue on a permanent basis with James leading the team.

James said: "We are a charity and operated by Dudley CVS so all the proceeds we take from your ticket sales or purchases get reinvested back into the Civic or to other worthy causes within the Dudley Borough.

The transfer process was completed in March 2020 which unfortunately coincided with the first Covid-19 lockdown, which meant the timing could not have been worse.

Like everywhere during the pandemic doors were closed and revenue was immediately lost, although hosting the West Midlands Ambulance Service for a while helped with the finances. But now the venue is bouncing back.

It was an eye-opener for James when he took over, a man who had honed his business skills in the motor trade.

He said: "I walked into the foyer and there were posters everywhere – for other venues!"

"I also looked at the bar area which was tiny with a small serving area, nowhere near big enough to serve up to 700 people at a performance. Now it has been extended and we will have 20 staff available for a full house and sell beer for as little as £3.60 a pint.

"Other problems included people thinking most of the acts were tribute acts and not the real performers. Tribute acts are brilliant but we have attracted some big names including Robert Plant, Peter Andre, Jason Donovan, Ross Noble, Joe Lycett, Francis Rossi and Seann Walsh.

"We recently featured Lulu and Jack Dee, and while well attended, were not sell-outs. This was due in part to the tribute act perception and people not believing top entertainers would come to Brierley Hill. I can assure people that they do."

James added: "We are working harder than ever to overcome those perceptions and are beginning to succeed. We attracted more 50,000 people to the Civic in the last 12 months.

"We have more big names coming up, including comics Gary Delaney and Paul Smith and 80s star Paul Young to name just a few."

The Civic is now building up its list of acts again and next month will be rounded off on July 30 with Tipton's Britain's Got Talent Grand Finalist Amy Lou. She will include all three songs that got her to the grand final: Beyoncé's 'Listen' , Jennifer Hudson’s 'And I am telling you'and Christine Aguilera's 'Reflection'

James explained that the venue is trying to offer something for everyone and entertainment includes magic acts, comedy, musicals, pantos, discos, psychic nights, wrestling, bingo, boxing, ladies' nights, live music and movie nights.

He added: "As a charity, we understand our job is giving back to the community, so people should come along and see what we have to offer They won't be disappointed.