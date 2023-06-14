When and where to see legendary Hercules warplanes in farewell national flypast over region

Aviation enthusiasts will have a final chance to see a flying example of the famous plane when three Hercules C-130Js tour the UK today, including a flypast of RAF Cosford.
Residents across Warwickshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire will be among the first in the UK to spot the Hercules at the start of the day. It then heads off to as far as Northern Ireland, Scotland, Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Salisbury Plain near Stonehenge.
A staple of the RAF since 1966, the planes have been used around the world in support of UK military and humanitarian relief operations.
After over half a century in service, they are being replaced by 22 Atlas A400 planes.
Today, Wednesday 14, three of the recognisable planes are set to fly out from Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 10am, before heading to its first destination over the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.
From there, the route moves towards Cosford at 10.34am, before flying northwest towards Anglesey, flying over Shifnal and Telford.
After touring the skies across Wales, the planes will head to Ireland and Scotland before moving back south towards Yorkshire, across London, and back up to its starting point in Oxfordshire.
1000 - Depart RAF Brize Norton
1025 - National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas
1034 - RAF Cosford
1122 - RAF Valley
1148 - FS Aldergrove
1251 - RAF Lossiemouth (with Typhoon escort)
1408 - RAF Leeming
1410 - RAF Topcliffe
1423 - Beverley
1435 - RAF Waddington
1438 - RAF College Cranwell
1458 - Cambridge Airport
1504 - RAF Mildenhall
1515 - Colchester Garrison
1622 - MOD Boscombe Down
1625 - Salisbury Plain (West Down Camp)
1632 - MOD Lyneham
1636 - Royal Wootton Bassett
1639 - Defence Academy of the UK, Shrivenham
1643 - Dalton Barracks, Abingdon
1651 - RAF Halton
1655 - RAF High Wycombe
1705 - RAF Brize Norton