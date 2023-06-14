Final shortlist decided to re-name Birmingham's iconic Raging Bull

The bull will soon take to its permanent home at Birmingham New Street station

Nearly 2,000 people came forward to submit their suggestions and give the city's "Raging Bull" a new name.

The competition, which was launched by Network Rail in collaboration with the West Midlands Combined Authority, ended last week, with just four names making the final cut.

The public now have until Tuesday to give the iconic bull – which was centerpiece the opening ceremony of the Game's – a new title before it is permanently placed in its new home at Birmingham New Street Station.

Amongst the final four is "Ozzy", a name inspired by the Brummie rock-legend and lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne.

Continuing the Birmingham theme, another name that has made the shortlist is "Bostin", a commonly used slang word meaning "great".

Also featuring on the shortlist is "Brummie" and "Boulton", likely inspired by the city's famous engineer Matthew Boulton.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "So the time has come for people to have their say and choose a name for the iconic Bull that so wonderfully captured the spirit of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"Will it be Ozzy, Brummie, Bostin or Boulton? The choice is yours. I cannot wait to see what the public decide they want tourists and local people to call the Bull as they marvel at it in the brilliant setting of New Street Station in the months and years ahead."

In order to make the bull suitable for its new home on the station concourse, major work has been undertaken by special effects firm, Artem, which designed and built the much-loved centerpiece.

The finishing touches are now being made in preparation for the bull to be shipped from its base in West London in time for a grand unveiling next month ahead of the first anniversary of the Commonwealth Games.

Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill, chair of Network Rail, added: "The response to the competition was amazing with nearly 2,000 people sending in their suggestions.

"It was an honour to work with the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to choose the final four, but it's over to the public to make the all-important final decision.

"The bull was an icon of the Commonwealth Games and we just had to save it and give it a permanent home at Birmingham New Street station."