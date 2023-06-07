Russell Brand to bring new stand-up comedy show to Wolverhampton's The Halls

The show, called Bipolarisation, will be performed on Thursday, September 28 at The Civic at The Halls, which has recently reopened.

Russell Brand

Tickets will be on sale soon via @AXS_UK or you can sign up for pre-sale asccess at thehalls.wolverhampton.co.uk

Hundreds of Blur fans flooded the main stage as the doors swung open on the revamped Civic Halls for the first time at the end of May.