Russell Brand to bring new stand-up comedy show to Wolverhampton's The Halls

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonEntertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Russell Brand is bringing his new stand up comedy show Bipolarisation to Wolverhampton later this year.

The show, called Bipolarisation, will be performed on Thursday, September 28 at The Civic at The Halls, which has recently reopened.

Russell Brand

Tickets will be on sale soon via @AXS_UK or you can sign up for pre-sale asccess at thehalls.wolverhampton.co.uk

Hundreds of Blur fans flooded the main stage as the doors swung open on the revamped Civic Halls for the first time at the end of May.

The symbolic opening of the doors not only marks the end of a £48 million renovation but also the first time any band has performed on the stage professionally since its closure in 2015.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

