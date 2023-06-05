Tipton singer Amy Lou considers offers after Britain's Got Talent final

Amy Lou after her performance in the grand final. Photo: ITV

And she said she won't be deterred from her goal after her performance in the final of Britain's Got Talent didn't win her the top prize.

The 34-year-old wowed the judges, including Simon Cowell with her 'amazing' voice as she performed 'Reflection' from the Disney animated movie Mulan.

Although it wasn't enough to take the top prize of £250,000 after the public vote, the mother-of-two, who gave birth to daughter Aida only in April, said she was determined it would be a 'stepping stone' to other opportunities.

Relaxing the morning after the show with her family she said: "I am just coming down from it now it was an incredible experience and wonderful to be able to share it with all the family and friends from Tipton and the West Midlands who have shown me tremendous support all the way,

"Already there have been offers coming my way and it was absolutely mad going from the London Palladium straight to the hotel I spoke to so many people. I want it to act as a stepping stone for a career in music and hopefully this has been the platform which will allow that to happen.

"I know I didn't win but this was always going to be done for my children and anything I do around it will be the same – I want to give them the best future they can have so I will be looking at what this appearance may lead to and see where we go from here."

But for the moment, it is back to reality as she comes back to the West Midlands this afternoon.